Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.23) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.30 ($4.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.86. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €4.22 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of €8.00 ($8.33). The stock has a market cap of $11.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

