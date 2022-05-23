Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $68.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,467,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

