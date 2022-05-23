Centric Swap Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $292,473.31 and $1.42 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 680% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.08 or 0.79634586 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00513352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00034493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,571.77 or 1.49419023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

