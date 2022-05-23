Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Trading Up 64.7%

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Rating) shares were up 64.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 9,571,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 489,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
