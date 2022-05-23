Ceres (CERES) Market Cap Achieves $311,131.65

Ceres (CERES) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $311,131.65 and $27,204.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $56.45 or 0.00185622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 158.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,929.35 or 0.32652386 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00485166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

