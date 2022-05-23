Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 2,446 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 583,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $238.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

