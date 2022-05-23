Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.19. 682,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,371,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.41.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

