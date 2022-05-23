Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,669,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,872,000 after buying an additional 62,365 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. 1,140,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,987,602. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.