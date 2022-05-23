Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 495,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,589 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,134. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.38. The stock has a market cap of $229.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

