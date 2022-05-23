Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,191 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 3.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

