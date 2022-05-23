Cheviot Value Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $95.18. 136,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

