Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.72. 10,205,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,145,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $175.65.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

