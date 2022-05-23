Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,948.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,289.79. 332,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,815. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,233.25 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,483.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,555.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.