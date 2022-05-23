Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.35. 9,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

