Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC opened at $17.69 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

