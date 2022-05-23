Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.13 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) to post $370.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.38 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $277.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $78.87. 241,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,818. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.