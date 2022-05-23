Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,157,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $182,013,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $240,309,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $146,037,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 260,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,151. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.