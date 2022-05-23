Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 113,003 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,003 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.60. 149,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,405. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

