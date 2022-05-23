Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 42,593 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $85,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.77. 48,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen cut their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.