Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 5,284 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.41. 120,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

