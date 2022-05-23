Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 54,713 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,713 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.97% of LCI Industries worth $38,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,665,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,278. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

