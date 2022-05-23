Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.75.

LH stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.77. 10,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,558. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.16.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

