Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 42,586 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,586 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $65,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. 160,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

