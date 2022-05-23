Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $34.64 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $34,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,562. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

