Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,170 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $51,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,703. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

