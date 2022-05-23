Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 226,027 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 854,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,027 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 10.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($127.08) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

