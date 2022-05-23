Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 12,594 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,022,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $369.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

