Coatue Management LLC Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.14% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in HubSpot by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HubSpot by 462.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.37.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.86. 602,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.67 and its 200 day moving average is $536.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -246.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

