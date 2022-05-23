Coatue Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

