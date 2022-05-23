Coatue Management LLC Has $272.67 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up approximately 1.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.44% of BioNTech worth $272,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.81.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $163.22. The company had a trading volume of 785,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

