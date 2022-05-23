Coatue Management LLC Sells 1,732,335 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,732,335 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,583. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $100.16. 2,832,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,832. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

