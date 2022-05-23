Coatue Management LLC Sells 215,449 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,449 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Affirm worth $87,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,477,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

