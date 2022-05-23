Coatue Management LLC Sells 304,565 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304,565 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $490,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,298,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

