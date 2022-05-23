Coatue Management LLC Sells 3,759,760 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759,760 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Peloton Interactive worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

PTON stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,691,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,774,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

