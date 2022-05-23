Coatue Management LLC Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,951,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,858,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,267,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $20,027,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $12,667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $8,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 860,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,350. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

