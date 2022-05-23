Coatue Management LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,226,301 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. Rivian Automotive makes up 16.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 3.91% of Rivian Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 27.99. 21,521,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,771. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 37.02.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

