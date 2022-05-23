Cobak Token Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and $8.63 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,398,323 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

