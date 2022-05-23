Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 2.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $45,957,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,337,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 4,929,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.