Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 2.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

In related news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LAD traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.81. 474,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.15. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.