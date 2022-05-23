Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,379. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.