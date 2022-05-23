Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 132,030 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $38.35. 19,199,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

