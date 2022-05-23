Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.93. 7,654,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,710. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

