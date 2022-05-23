Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 55,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises about 3.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $46.73. 1,702,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,804. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.