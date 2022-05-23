Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $433,000 Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

