Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Up to $27.94

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $29.80. Cohu shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 5,254 shares trading hands.
COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.
In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
