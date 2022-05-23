Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Up to $27.94

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $29.80. Cohu shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 5,254 shares trading hands.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

