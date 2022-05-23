Coldstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $412,829.28 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $412,829.28 and $180,741.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 197.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,349.89 or 0.37527646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00510862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00034424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.