Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 78,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,702,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,381,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,254,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,823,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

