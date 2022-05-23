Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

