Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 175,836 shares during the period. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 302,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

