Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.17) to €7.80 ($8.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.00 ($10.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.37.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

